ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man died after his truck landed upside down on the rocks near River Des Peres overnight.
Vincent Drago's 2006 Ford F150 crashed into a concrete barrier on the side of the road near Parkway Lane and landed upside down on the rocks near River Des Peres around 12:20 a.m. Friday. The 22-year-old was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.
Accident Reconstruction is handling the ongoing investigation.
