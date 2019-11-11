ST. PETERS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A Winfield man was killed when his car crashed on Highway 79 near Interstate 70 Sunday afternoon.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Jeffery Gregory suffered a medical condition around 12:45 p.m. His Honda Accord then traveled off the roadway, rolled over and hit a concrete median wall.
The 52-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. He was reportedly not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
