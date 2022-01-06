ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man is dead after he was shot multiple times in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood Thursday, police said.
The shooting happened after 7:30 p.m. in the 5800 block of Lotus. Another man was shot in the arm, police said, but was conscious and breathing.
The man was later identified as Marcus Wren, 29, of South City. The suspect is unknown. News 4 will update this story once more information becomes available.
