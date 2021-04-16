ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man died after a late-night shooting in north St. Louis.
Officers were called to the 1200 block of Peggy Court around 11 p.m. Thursday. When they arrived, officers found a shooting victim not conscious nor breathing. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Homicide detectives are handling the ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to call police or CrimeStoppers.
