ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A man in his late 60s is dead after an incident at a North County nursing and rehabilitation facility.
Shortly after 7 a.m. Wednesday, officers from the North County Precinct were called to The Estates of Spanish Lake Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility on Prigge Road. When they arrived, officers found the man inside his room suffering from physical injuries.
The unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene.
A suspect, described by police as being in his early 70s, was taken into custody for his suspected involvement in the incident.
According to police, both men live at the facility.
The active investigation is being led by the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons.
Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
