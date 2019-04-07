SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- One man was conveyed to a hospital and later pronounced dead after his motorcycle struck a vehicle Sunday afternoon.
Police responded to the 1500 block of Telegraph Road at 2:45 p.m. on Sunday and located a two-vehicle accident.
Police said the driver of the motorcycle was driving southbound on Telegraph when it struck a Kia Rio turning onto northbound Telegraph from eastbound Alleghany Avenue.
Police said the motorcycle struck the vehicle in the intersection.
The vehicle was occupied by a driver and one passenger. Both were uninjured. The driver stayed on the scene and cooperated with police.
The accident is under investigation.
