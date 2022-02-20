FERGUSON (KMOV.com) -- A man died after he was found shot in a front yard Saturday, police said.
First responders attempted to save the man after he was found shot in the 200 block of Newell Drive. He was taken to a hospital but died there from his injuries.
Police said in a press release that there was an argument between the victim and others in a parking lot. There was gunfire and the victim was shot.
Officers responded to the scene around 2:30 p.m. Police do not have a suspect in custody. Police did not release the victim's name or age.
