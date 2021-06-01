ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 19-year-old man killed in a shootout in St. Louis was identified by police Tuesday.
Police said Paul Conyears, 19, of the 4500 block of Ashland, was killed when he exchanged gunfire with another man in the 3100 block of Sheridan on May 22. Conyears is listed as a suspect in police reports, saying a 28-year-old unidentified victim shot Conyears in the head.
The victim in the case, who allegedly fired the fatal shot, was taken into police custody and released pending further investigation.
Additional information was not released.
