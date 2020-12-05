FENTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A 28-year-old man died when the car he was in went into the Meramec River in Fenton Saturday morning.
Firefighters told News 4 the man drove into the river at a boat ramp in George Winter Park around 10:30 a.m. He was the only person inside.
Authorities are not sure why the car ended up in the river.
The investigation is ongoing.
