ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was hit by a car in South City Tuesday morning.
The pedestrian was hit on Macklind Ave. and Tholozan Ave. around 6 a.m.
Powerhouse Skyzoom4 was over the accident scene and saw one person being loaded into an ambulance. Police said the man was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.
The vehicle that struck the man remained at the accident scene, police said.
Accident reconstruction is handling the ongoing investigation.
No other information has been released.
