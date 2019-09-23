REYNOLDS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A 66-year-old man died when an ATV crashed in Reynolds County Sunday afternoon.
Ura Humes, of St. Louis, was an occupant of a 2011 Polaris Ranger that was being driven by a 14-year-old boy along County Road 849 east of Bunker when it overturned on the right side, ejecting him, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The crash occurred just before 4 p.m.
Humes was pronounced dead following the crash. He was reportedly not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported no injuries suffered by the teenage driver.
Under Missouri law, persons under the age of 16 can operate an ATV under adult supervision.
