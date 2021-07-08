ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Officers are on the scene of a triple shooting in north St. Louis Thursday. Police received an emergency call just before 2 p.m. and arrived at O'Fallon Park in the 2000 block of Harris Avenue to find multiple men shot.
Homicide detectives were called after one of the men, believed to be in his 20s, was found dead at the scene. Another man was conscious but barely breathing, and the third was conscious and breathing. One of the victims, police said, was an innocent bystander.
“The concerning thing is that I did talk to several elderly residents they’re very concerned but again they would tell you this time of day they were surprised, they couldn’t remember a time when something like this happened like this in this block, certainly at this time, so they are very disturbed and we’re going to do everything we can to make sure they feel safe in this block," Chief John Hayden said.
Anyone with information was asked to contact St. Louis homicide detectives.
