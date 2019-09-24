SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - Police say a man broke into two Church’s Chicken restaurants in South County by cutting a hole in the roof.
Aaron Lewis, Jr., 27, is charged with two counts of burglary and one count of stealing $750 or more.
Authorities allege Lewis, Jr. cut a hole into the roof of the location in the 1200 block of Lemay Ferry on August 29, went inside the restaurant and took $7,500 from the sage.
On September 9, police say surveillance video showed a man matching Lewis, Jr’s description inside the restaurant fleeing out the back door. The restaurant’s manager says items had been moved and that there was a whole in the ceiling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.