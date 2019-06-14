ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was cut at Social House in Soulard Thursday night.
The 46-year-old was found with a puncture wound to the abdomen at the bar and grill in the 1550 block of 7th Street around 9 p.m., according to authorities.
When police arrived, the victim was reportedly uncooperative and refused to provide additional details about the incident.
The man was taken to the hospital and listed in critical, stable condition.
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.