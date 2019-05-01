ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - An investigation is underway after a man was cut for mistaking a woman as his acquaintance at a North City gas station early Tuesday morning.
Officers said the 25-year-old man pulled up to the Mobile Gas Station in the 3700 block of North Grand at 4:45 a.m. and got out of his car to speak with a woman he thought was an acquaintance.
When he realized the woman was not an acquaintance, the suspect stood in front of his car, which prevented him from driving away, police said.
A male suspect then attempted to get in the car with the victim, at which time the two got into a struggle. The victim sustained a cut to the arm during the struggle, according to police.
The victim was able to drive himself to the hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.
Both suspects ran from the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
