NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Detectives are searching for two shooting suspects who forced their way into a north St. Louis home Saturday night.
Around 10:15 p.m., a 35-year-old man as walking into a home in the 5600 block of Highland Ave when two men forced the front door open and shot him.
The 35-year-old was critically injured and taken to a local hospital.
The investigation is ongoing.
