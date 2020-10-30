ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was critically injured during a Thursday night shooting in the JeffVanderLou neighborhood.
The 40-year-old was found shot multiple times next to a vehicle in the 2700 block of Bacon Street around 10 p.m.
The man was taken to the hospital and listed in critical, unstable condition, police said.
The investigation is ongoing and no information regarding suspects has been released.
