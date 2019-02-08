ST. ANN, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man was critically injured in a shooting outside an apartment complex in St. Ann late Thursday night.
Police told News 4 they found the man on the steps of an apartment complex in the 4130 block of Geraldine Avenue around 11 p.m.
The man was taken to the hospital, where he was reportedly placed on a ventilator.
Police said they are questioning a woman in connection with the shooting.
No other information has been disclosed.
