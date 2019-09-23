ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – An investigation is underway after a man was hit with a hammer in South City overnight.
Around 12:15 a.m. Monday, the 19-year-old was reportedly hit in the head with a hammer in the 3400 block of Nebraska.
Police said the injured man was taken to the hospital and listed in critical, stable condition.
No other information regarding the attack or a possible suspect has been released.
