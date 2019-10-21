Shooting near North 14th Street

Officials said a man was shot outside of an apartment early Monday morning.

 KMOV

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was critically injured in a north St. Louis shooting Monday morning.

Police were called to the 1900 block of N. 14th Street shortly after 6 a.m. for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man shot in the abdomen.

The shooting victim was taken to the hospital and listed in critical, unstable condition.

Editor's note: About an hour after the shooting, St. Louis police said the man had died, but later corrected the information and said he had been critically injured.

