ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was critically injured during a hit-and-run in north St. Louis Sunday night.
Just before 8 p.m., a 41-year-old man was hit in the 6000 block of West Florissant. After hitting the pedestrian, the driver of the 2019 Jeep Cherokee ran from the area following the crash.
The man who was hit by the Jeep was taken to the hospital and listed in critical, unstable condition.
Accident reconstruction is handling the ongoing investigation.
