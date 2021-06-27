ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was critically injured in a crash on Interstate 55 in south St. Louis Sunday afternoon.
Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the man was driving a 2001 Toyota Camry in the northbound lanes of Interstate 55 near Loughborough Avenue when he traveled across a grassy median and struck a tree around 4 p.m. The northbound lanes were shut down for a couple hours while accident reconstruction crews were on the scene.
Police initially told News 4 the man died in the crash, but Monday morning stated he was in critical, unstable condition at the hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.