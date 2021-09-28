ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash in the Central West End.
The man was hit by a car that left the scene around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday at Maryland Ave. and N. Boyle Ave. A description of the car that hit the man has not been released.
St. Louis police said accident reconstruction was requested to investigate. No other details have been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.