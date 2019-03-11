SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot while walking in a south St. Louis neighborhood Saturday.
Officers arrived to the 5300 block of Loughborough at 7:15 p.m. where they found a 28-year-old man shot in his arm, leg, and abdomen.
The victim told police he was walking in the area when three men, inside a dark-colored car, pulled up next to him.
According to police, someone inside the car fired shots at the victim before speeding off. Investigators learned the victim and the suspects spoke prior to the shooting.
Police said the 28-year-old was transported to an area hospital and is listed in critical condition.
No additional information has been released. The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.