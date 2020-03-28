SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Detectives are investigating an overnight shooting in South City.
Just past 1 a.m., a man was shot in the chest in the Patch neighborhood. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
No additional information has been released.
