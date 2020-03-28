SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Detectives are investigating an overnight drive-by shooting in South City.
Just past 1 a.m., a group of men were standing in the 200 block of Schirmer in the Patch neighborhood when a blue car drove by. Police said there were three to four men inside the car who shot at the victims.
A 35-year-old was shot several times in the chest. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
No other injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing.
