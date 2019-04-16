ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A motorcycle driver was critically injured during a Monday evening crash in north St. Louis.
The man was driving a 2006 Honda CRB Motorcycle along westbound Interstate 70 approaching Carrie when he lost control of the vehicle. The motorcycle then went onto the shoulder and hit a curb multiple times before driving up onto the grass. After the motorcycle traveled back onto the shoulder, the driver was thrown from the vehicle.
The man was taken to the hospital and listed in critical, unstable condition.
Accident reconstruction is handling the ongoing investigation.
