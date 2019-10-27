NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --- An overnight shooting in the Penrose neighborhood that left a man critically injured, police say.
Authorities arrived to the area of Margaretta and Taylor just past 12:30 a.m. Sunday where they found a man shot in the head and torso.
The victim was taken to a local hospital for his injures. He is listed in critical condition.
Homicide detectives were called to the scene.
No additional information has been released. The investigation is ongoing.
