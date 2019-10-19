ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Investigators are searching for clues after a 36-year-old man is in critical condition following an overnight shooting near downtown St. Louis.
Just after 1 a.m., officers arrived to the area of 20th Street and Delmar Blvd where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.
The 36-year-old told police that he was involved in a fight with two suspects near 19th Street and Washington Ave. As he was leaving, the pair allegedly followed him in a white car.
Police said the suspects then fired shots at the victim.
The victim was taken to an area hospital where he is listed in critical condition.
The investigation is ongoing
