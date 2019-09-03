BOND COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A man was charged after crashing his vehicle and then allegedly stealing the vehicle of a man who stopped to help him. He then led police on a pursuit and crashed again.
Police said a Good Samaritan witnessed a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 70, west of US 50 in Bond County around 3:30 a.m. Monday. He called police and stopped to assist the driver in the crash. The driver then allegedly had a firearm and forcibly took the Good Samaritan's vehicle, police said.
The driver was later identified as David Hansford, 50, of Troy, Illinois. The victim called police again once Hansford took his vehicle.
Illinois State Police troopers spotted the stolen vehicle on I-55 near US 40 and attempted to stop Hansford but he refused and a pursuit ensued until Hansford crashed the vehicle on Illinois Route 162 in Maryville and was taken into custody.
Hansford was charged with one count of being an armed habitual criminal and one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking.
His bond was set at $500,000. He's being held at the Bond County Jail.
