FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Officers were called to the Ferguson License Office Thursday afternoon for a shooting in the parking lot.
Ferguson Police Department officials said the shooting happened in the parking lot outside the office at 10425 West Florissant at 2:45 p.m. Officers said the victim was in a Dodge Charger ready to leave when a man got out of a silver SUV and walked up to the driver side of the Charger. Police said the two got into an argument and then the man shot the victim. The victim then crashed his Charger.
The victim then crashed his car. His condition remains unknown. The suspect got back in the silver SUV and left the area.
Contact the Ferguson Police Department at 314-522-3100 if you know anything about this.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.