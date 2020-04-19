NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two brothers were wounded after a man fired shots at them in North City Saturday night.
Around 9:15 p.m., a 20-year-old man and his 19-year-old brother drove past a home in the 8800 block of Goodfellow in two separate cars. Police said the victims drove past a 20-year-old man who was in the front yard, armed with a gun.
Police said the suspect, who had an ongoing feud with the victims, began firing shots at their cars.
The 20-year-old man was shot in the face before crashing his car into a streetlight. The 19-year-old suffered a graze wound to his cheek, officials said.
Both were taken to a local hospital for treatment. No additional information has been released at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.