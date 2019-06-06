ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was injured after being shot while in his car in west St. Louis Thursday night.
When authorities arrived on the scene at Union and Delmar, they discovered two suspects in another car had shot the man in the leg.
After being shot, the victim crashed his vehicle into a fire hydrant, a traffic meter and a light pole.
The man is expected to survive.
This story will be updated with any new information.
