NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A man was shot in the head before he crashed the car he was driving in North City Sunday afternoon.
The shooting happened near the intersection of Goodfellow and Natural Bridge around 4:40 p.m.
The victim was not conscious or breathing when officers arrived on scene. Homicide detectives are investigating.
