North City car crash

NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A man was shot in the head before he crashed the car he was driving in North City Sunday afternoon.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Goodfellow and Natural Bridge around 4:40 p.m.

The victim was not conscious or breathing when officers arrived on scene. Homicide detectives are investigating.

Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.