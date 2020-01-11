LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A St. Charles man is facing charges after police say he drove a truck into a creek in Lincoln County, resulting in the death of a 20-year-old woman who was a passenger.
Cole M. McCall, 21, is charged with an accident resulting in death and the stealing of a motor vehicle.
Police said Jennelle Wulfmeier, 20, was a passenger inside a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado that was traveling south on 7th Street in Elsberry at a high rate of speed. McCall, who police say was driving, did not stop at the end of the road before hitting a levee and landing in the flooded Lost Creek.
The accident happened around 10:30 p.m. Friday.
Police said McCall got out of the car and ran, but Wulfmeier was unable to get out and died.
Police said McCall later stole a car in Elsberry and was taken into custody in St. Charles County.
He is being held in the Lincoln County Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond.
