ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The man accused of killing a Drury Inn & Suites hotel night manager in 2015 has died.
Joseph Bowens was convicted of killing Scott Knopfel, 50, of St. Louis, during a robbery at the hotel on Hampton Avenue at Interstate 44 on Jan. 15, 2015. Surveillance video showed the crime and some of it was released by police following the murder.
Bowens was identified in court by a security guard who said she saw him enter and leave the hotel at the time Knopfel was killed. Knopfel’s DNA was found on a jacket at Bowens’ home that matched one worn by the suspect as seen on the surveillance video, and cell tower data reportedly put Bowens near the hotel on the night of the crime.
Bowens was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison without parole for the crime.
Bowens, who was confined at Potosi Correctional Center, was pronounced dead at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Festus Saturday afternoon. The Missouri Department of Corrections said he died from apparent natural causes.
