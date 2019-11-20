COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – The man previously found guilty of the attempted murder of an Exxon Gas Station employee during an armed robbery in Collinsville on Aug. 15, 2017 has been sentenced to 85 years behind bars.
Patrick B. Wilson, of Collinsville, was found guilty in October by a jury on charged of attempted first-degree murder and armed robbery with a firearm.
The 36-year-old employee was shot by Wilson, 27, after a robbery was announced at the gas station at 810 South Morrison Drive around 10:30 p.m.
After shooting the employee, Wilson left with an undisclosed amount of money, according to officials.
K-9 Officers were called in to assist in the search for Wilson but were initially unable to locate him.
Investigators with the Collinsville Police Department followed leads that eventually led to Wilson's arrest.