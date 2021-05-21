Aurelius Maxson mugshot

Aurelius Maxson was convicted Thursday on two counts of statutory sodomy

 St Louis County PD

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - A 52-year-old man could spend up to seven years in prison for sodomizing a 15-year-old girl in St. Louis County.

Aurelius Maxson was convicted Thursday on two counts of statutory sodomy. He sodomized a 15-year-old girl on consecutive days in 2011. Prosecutors say she reported the crimes in January 2017 after learning about similar allegations against Maxson in Texas.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 30.

