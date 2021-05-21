ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - A 52-year-old man could spend up to seven years in prison for sodomizing a 15-year-old girl in St. Louis County.
Aurelius Maxson was convicted Thursday on two counts of statutory sodomy. He sodomized a 15-year-old girl on consecutive days in 2011. Prosecutors say she reported the crimes in January 2017 after learning about similar allegations against Maxson in Texas.
Sentencing is scheduled for July 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.