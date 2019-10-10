EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A 56-year-old man has been convicted for sexually assaulting a woman and restraining her in his truck where she later died.
Brian France was found guilty of aggravated criminal sexual assault, criminal sexual assault, unlawful restraint and involuntary manslaughter.
France sexually assaulted Brandi Novotny, 38, of Troy, Illinois. He then restrained her to the floorboard of his truck where she later died from positional asphyxiation due to the position she was in. Novotny had narcotics in her system.
The incident happened in June 2018.
Prosecutors said sentencing will occur within 60-90 days.
