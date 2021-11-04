ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A man was convicted Thursday for raping and beating a woman in St. Louis County.
Christopher Russell, 30, of the 3400 block of Itaska Street, of South City, was convicted on charges of first-degree sodomy, domestic assault, armed criminal action, and first degree burglary.
Russell broke into an ex-girlfriend’s home the morning of August 19, 2020. The probable cause statement reads that Russell held the victim at gunpoint and forced her to cut off her hair and then violently raped her. At one point, Russell strangled the victim, shoved her into large Rubbermaid containers and bit her arm, police said.
Russell was also accused of pistol-whipping the victim and threatening to shoot her during the crime. Officers reportedly saw a bite mark, bruising on her body and facial injuries on the victim. A rape kit was also performed on the victim.
Russell was arrested in Texas in September 2020. Sentencing is scheduled for December 29.
