CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A man was convicted Thursday for beating a McDonald's manager with a rake in Chesterfield after she fired his daughter.
Kendell Cooks, 38, was convicted on first-degree assault charges. Prosecutors tell News 4 that the victim fired Cooks' daughter from her job at a McDonalds in Chesterfield for using profanity near customers and not wearing clothing appropriate for work. While showing her to the door, the victim stumbled as he let her out and bumped into her from behind. Prosecutors say she thought she was shoved.
Cooks' daughter then called her aunt, who then called Cooks, to say his daughter was shoved out the door. Cooks and someone in another car then drove to the McDonalds and found the victim inside his car taking a break, parked near an enclosure. Cooks and someone in the other car then blocked the victim in.
Cooks then found a rake with with metal tines inside the enclosure and hit the driver's side window of the victim's car with the metal end, and then hit the victim with the wooden handle. The victim suffered nerve damage on his face, lost an eye and still has trouble driving and walking. The incident was captured on the victim's dashboard camera.
Cooks is scheduled to be sentenced August 20.
