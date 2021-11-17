EDWARDSVILLE (KMOV.com) -- Keith Hare of Cool Valley, Missouri was convicted of sexually assaulting a child in November of 2019, according to the Madison County State's Attorney's Office.
Hare, 52, was convicted of sexually assaulting a 6-year-old at a public park in Alton two years ago. Madison County State's Attorney Tom Haine made a statement after the conviction.
“While nothing can undo the terrible abuse that the victim experienced at the hands of the defendant, the bravery that she and the other young witnesses displayed on the witness stand was nothing short of extraordinary,” Haine said. “Because of their courageous testimony, justice was able to be served in this case.”
Hare faces up to 120 years in prison for the crimes. His sentencing date has not yet been set.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.