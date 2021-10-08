ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- A St. Louis County jury convicted Kevin Fields on Friday for a murder in 2016.
The decision came with three other felony charges in the stabbing death of Tami Allen in Moline Acres Feb. 5, 2016. Armed criminal action, robbery and burglary were the other three charges against Fields.
The St. Louis Prosecuting Attorney's Office issued charges on a man suspected in the the killing of Tami Allen on Feb. 5 in Moline Acres.
Fields was an intimate partner of the victim according to a statement from the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office. The statement said Fields unlawfully entered Allen's home, stabbed and killed her and stole her cellphone and wallet.
Fields' DNA was found at Allen's home and on multiple fences he allegedly climbed after fleeing the scene, the statement said.
“Today is the day Tami Allen got the justice she deserved,” St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said. “Justice requires participation, and we owe this conviction to the participation of our skilled trial staff, diligent police detectives, an attentive jury and a fair bench. We pray that this conviction and sentence bring some peace and closure to Tami Allen’s family.”
The minimum penalty for first-degree murder is life in prison without eligibility for parole.
