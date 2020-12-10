ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was shot in the head in north St. Louis Thursday night.
Police responded to a shooting call in the 2700 block of Goodfellow and found the victim, who was breathing but not conscious.
EMS crews are working to save the man's life.
There is no information yet on what led to the shooting.
