BETHALTO, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- The Madison County State’s Attorney Office charged a man after he reportedly pretended to be a home inspector in order to gain entry to homes that he then would rob.
Jason A Mitchell, 36 of Collinsville, Ill. was charged Wednesday with 3 counts of Residential Burglary.
The Bathalto Police Department began investigating April 11 after a victim said he let an unknown man claiming to be a home inspector into his home but no work was completed. The victim later discovered that all of the contents of his wallet were missing including financial cards and cash.
Police were able to obtain bank records from the stolen debit card and the suspect was caught on camera at multiple businesses using the stolen card.
The investigation also tied the suspect to two similar incidents occurring on March 19 and April 13 in which the suspect used a similar method to gain entry into the homes and reportedly stole jewelry.
On the March 19 incident, Mitchell was accompanied by a female suspect who has yet to be identified.
All the victims in these incidents are over the age of 65.
Mitchell's bond was set at $150,000. He was in the custody of St. Clair County Jail on separate charges at the time when the arrest warrant was obtained.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.