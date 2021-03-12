ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was choked to death late Thursday night in south St. Louis.
Police said the 48-year-old was choked in the 800 block of Schirmer just before 10:30 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Authorities have not released any other details regarding the homicide. This story will be updated as information is made available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.