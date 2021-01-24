ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man and a young girl were killed in a double shooting Sunday night in the Central West End neighborhood of St. Louis City.
Officials with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the man and the girl were shot in the 4000 block of Laclede Avenue just after 8 p.m.
The man died on the scene and the girl was taken to a hospital where she later died. The circumstances of the shooting remain unclear.
This double homicide brings the city's total murders to 16 so far this year. The child killed Sunday is the second one under 17 to be killed in the city.
This is the eastern part of the Central West End neighborhood, near Midtown. Several restaurants and businesses are in this area. Retreat Gastropub and Narwhal's closed their doors early because of the double shooting.
No other information was released.
