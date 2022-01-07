Man chasing dog on I-70 in Warren County hit by car, killed

WARREN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A 55-year-old man was killed when he was hit by car while he was chasing a dog on I-70 in Warren County Thursday night.
The accident happened around 9:30 p.m. on westbound I-70 near the 194.8 mile marker. David Courtway, of Union, was chasing a dog on foot on the highway when he was hit by a 2015 Honda Civic. Police say the driver tried to stop when she saw Courtway, but could not do so in time.
After hitting Courtway, the Civic went off the side of the highway. Courtway was pronounced dead at the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.