ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was chased and pistol-whipped during a carjacking in St. Louis’ West End neighborhood Monday night.
The 50-year-old told police he was exiting his 2014 Ford Explorer in the 5500 block of Maple Avenue at 8:30 p.m. when two suspects approached him and demanded the keys. The victim then ran from the suspects, who chased him.
When the suspects caught the man, they allegedly hit with a gun and stole his keys.
The victim ran to a nearby home and contacted officers while the suspects drove off in his vehicle, according to police.
According to the man, two cell phones and a gun were inside the Ford Explorer when it was stolen.
The victim was taken to the hospital and listed as stable.
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.