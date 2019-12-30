SUNSET HILLS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A 24-year-old man from North County has been charged with stealing a car from a woman getting gas in Sunset Hills.
The theft happened Dec. 20 at the U-Gas Station on Watson Road.
Police said that Anthony Lincoln Ward told the woman his money had blown under her car. When the woman moved to the passenger side of the car to look for the money, Ward allegedly hopped into the driver’s seat and took off.
The woman’s 2016 Lexus GX470 was found abandoned at a QuikTrip in Maryland Heights.
Sunset Hills police took custody of Ward after he was arrested by Berkeley police for an unrelated car theft investigation.
He’s being held on $50,000 cash only bond.
